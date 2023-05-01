Though the 1 Java building has been in the works for years, Lendlease, the project’s Australian-based developer, recently announced a new initiative that makes it different from other similar high rises — geothermal energy.

Upon its completion, 1 Java will be “the largest residential apartment complex in the U.S. to be heated by geothermal energy,” CNBC reports.

Lendlease first purchased the site in October 2020. The purchase required Lendlease to renovate the India Street pier, which ended up taking longer than expected, though in this case, Lendlease has already announced that the 1 Java building’s completion date is still a couple of years away (2025, to be exact).

“The project at 1 Java Street will have 834 rental units across 5 buildings, including a 37-story and a 20-story tower. Using geothermal will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 53%, but it will cost about 6% more to build,” CNBC continues.

30% of the units will be affordable, we reported last year.

We need all the help we can get to mitigate the effects of climate change, and considering new changes to construction law in New York state, 1 Java is just the start of a new era of developments. As part of a recent budget deal announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York is set to become the first state to ban natural gas hook ups in new construction.