Looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a cold, creamy Guinness? Lucky for you, Greenpointers has rounded up a few local haunts that serve Guinness so you can celebrate the Irish in the comfort of North Brooklyn.

The Mallard Drake

Greenpoint’s newest bar, The Mallard Drake (43 Franklin St.), officially opened in February with a grand celebration and much fanfare, and proceeded to quickly gain popularity among Greenpointers. As posted on Instagram, the local watering hole is pouring pints of Guinness on draft all night long, so it’s a perfect spot to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Brooklyn Safehouse

The Mallard Drake’s owner, Tony Petillo, has run Greenpoint staple Brooklyn Safehouse (120 Franklin St.) for years. Although Brooklyn Safehouse does not have Guinness on draft, patrons celebrating St. Patrick’s Day can still enjoy cans of Guinness there.

Minnows

Cozy local hangout Minnows (167 Nassau Ave.) is another great spot to enjoy Guinness on draft this St. Patrick’s Day. The nautical-themed bar posted on Instagram that it serves 20-ounce Guinness pints all year long.

The Brew Inn

The Brew Inn (924 Manhattan Ave,), an unassuming bar with a casual vibe and great burgers, also serves Guinness on draft making it a great option to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, especially if you’re hungry.

Elder Greene

Elder Greene (160 Franklin St.) is another casual Greenpoint mainstay with fantastic food. The relaxed spot has one of the best veggie burgers in town, plus a delicious the Pat LaFrieda short rib blend burger that pairs well with the bar’s tater tots. Elder Greene does not have Guinness on draft, but they do have Guinness cans, so it’s still a safe bet for St. Patrick’s Day.

Mugs Ale House

Mugs Ale House (125 Bedford Ave.) wrote on Instagram that they are “super proud” of their Guinness pints. They offer 20 ounce pours all year, and had to “add a second nitro line to keep up with the demand.” They called themselves “St. Patrick’s Week Headquarters.”