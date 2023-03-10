Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

With daylight savings time, we’ll be losing an hour this weekend, so let’s expedite all the information you need to know from this week, yeah?

We already have no shortage of sushi spots, but we’re about to get more with Verge in Greenpoint and Sugarfish in Williamsburg. Rosette from Brooklyn Winery is now open, and we got the scoop on Madeline’s, a new bar and restaurant going into the old Ramona space.

Friendly reminder to pick up after your dogs, considering Sternberg Park is the second in recent memory to have its ballfield shut down due to dogs overrunning it.

Do you live in Cooper Park Houses, or do you know someone who does? You can get up to $500 for participating in an air quality study.

New in art news — “Thirst Trap” at The Java Project offers a lens into contemporary queer dating. Three Kings Tattoo just re-opened their gallery space.

Get your tickets for Town Square’s Easter egg hunt before they sell out! Speaking of kids, we shared a memory of an after-school program for our campaign to save Park Church Co-op.

Check out our weekend roundup, our This Day in Greenpoint History, and our latest Community Cookbook recipe (from the Moonlight Mile, which has a fun birthday celebration happening this weekend too).

In and around North Brooklyn

An ode to the Japanese breakfasts that one can find in North Brooklyn

A man who recently robbed a Greenpoint deli was just arrested for murder in Manhattan

A sad hit-and-run incident happened late last night in East Williamsburg