Though it might not feel like it, spring is approaching, and with it, comes egg hunts and Easter bunnies. For the past decade, Town Square has hosted an egg hunt and easter bunny event at FourFiveSix (199 Richardson Street) in Williamsburg.

This year, on Saturday, April 1, Town Square is hosting its 10th Annual Spring Egg Hunt at FourFiveSix. Kids can join this old-fashioned hunt in one of four available time slots: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Each session is 50 minutes. Hop to it, because tickets tend to sell out fast.

Eager hunters waiting to start the Egg Hunt at Town Square’s 2022 event.

Tickets to the 10th Annual Spring Egg Hunt are $23.05, including a $3.05 fee, per child online at Eventbrite and $30 at door. Every child, including babies, must have an Egg Hunt ticket. Families can purchase up to two parent tickets for $7.10, including a $2.10 fee, each online and $10 each at the door. Please note that all children must be accompanied by a responsible adult during the event.

Ticket proceeds benefit North Brooklyn’s local nonprofit organization, Town Square, and the Brooklyn Scouts BSA Lucky Pack 7 Troop 26 and Troop 1G.

The interior of FourFiveSix where the Easter Bunny photo sessions take place.

Town Square’s 10th Annual Spring Egg Hunt will also include photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. The photo session includes professional shots taken in a spring-themed set. The photo package includes at least three high resolution digital photos. Guests can purchase portraits in advance for $54.98, including a $4.98 fee, on Eventbrite. Portrait prices increase to $75 at the door.

Additional festivities include spring-themed crafts, fun music from Anna Banana and Stacie andTreble Time Music, plus face painting by Bella Face Painting and Hello Face Painting NYC. Face painting, available only for those with egg hunt tickets, can also be purchased in advance for $12.41, including a $2.41 fee, on Eventbrite. Face painting will cost $15 at the door, if supplies are available.

The outside scene at Town Square’s 2022 Egg Hunt.

Plus, parents can enjoy adult beverages like mimosas and Bloody Mary’s at FourFiveSix while the kids enjoy the egg hunt festivities.

The 10th Annual Spring Egg Hunt is happening rain or shine, so check the weather to see if you’ll need an umbrella in addition to your bonnet. While the hunt happens outdoors, there is a small space inside FourFiveSix to avoid bad weather.

Also, the event is BYOB: bring your own baskets!