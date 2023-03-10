Local Greenpoint whiskey bar The Moonlight Mile (200 Franklin St.) is celebrating its ninth anniversary this weekend.

On Saturday, March 11, 3 p.m. – midnight, the bar is celebrating nine years in the neighborhood with “good tunes” and “tasty libations,” including whiskey and beer specials, according to owner Garry Embry.

Embry told Greenpointers that The Moonlight Mile was the #1 customer-rated whiskey bar in the United States on Yelp in 2021. “Glad to be Greenpoint-owned and operated,” Embry added.

In honor of this anniversary, Embry has shared the bar’s recipe for a Classic Old Fashioned. See the recipe for this classic cocktail below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

The Moonlight Mile’s Classic Old Fashioned

Ingredients

2 ounces of bourbon

.25 ounces of turbinado syrup (which is Sugar in the Raw made into a syrup)

4 dashes of Angostura bitters

1 small piece of an orange peel

1-2 dashes of orange bitters (if desired)

Directions

Stir bourbon, syrup, and Angostura bitters in a mixing glass. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass. Add ice. Express orange zest. (To express, first, use a sharp paring knife to slice a thin oval from the peel. Then, twist the peel over the surface of the cocktail to add a thin float of essential oil.) Drop the orange peel into the cocktail as a garnish.

If more orange taste is desired, add 1-2 dashes of orange bitters into mixing glass before mixing.