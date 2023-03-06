This spring, a new outpost of renowned sushi restaurant Sugarfish will open in Williamsburg at 157 Wythe Avenue, between North 6th and 7th Streets. Sugarfish, part of the Sushi Nozawa Group which also incudes KazuNori and Nozawa Bar, currently has four Manhattan locations and several in Los Angeles, but this will be the company’s first foray into Brooklyn.

“We are ecstatic to finally get to Brooklyn,” said co-founder Lele Massimini. “We really feel it’s a perfect fit for us and we are very excited to bring our food to a neighborhood where so many people have been supporting us by making the trip into Manhattan for Sugarfish.”

A nigiri course of Sugarfish’s “Don’t Think. Just Eat. Trust Me” menu with toro, albacore, and salmon.

Like the other New York City locations, Williamsburg’s Sugarfish will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant. This acclaimed sushi destination is known for impossibly fresh fish offered in a myriad of menu items, including omakase-style tasting menus, all with variations of the name “Trust Me,” which you should absolutely do.

The traditional “Trust Me” menu offers eight courses, while the “Nozawa Trust Me” menu offers ten. The “Trust Me Lite” menu is a lighter, yet still satisfying, version of the traditional menu, with six courses. Lastly, the “Don’t Think. Just Eat. Trust Me” menu includes edamame, one sashimi course, seven orders of nigiri, and two hand rolls.

Tuna sashimi from Sugarfish’s “Don’t Think. Just Eat. Trust Me” menu.

One of Sugarfish’s regional managers, Kyu Kim, told Greenpointers that the “Don’t Think. Just Eat. Trust Me” menu was unveiled for Sugarfish’s ten-year anniversary. Greenpointers was lucky enough to sample the “Don’t Think. Just Eat. Trust Me” menu and can confidently state that North Brooklyn is in for treat.

v

The meal started with edamame, followed by tuna sashimi with a delicious tangy ponzu sauce. The third course consisted of toro, salmon, and albacore nigiri. The albacore nigiri was flavored with the same delightful ponzu sauce, making it a favorite. The fourth course was a toro hand roll, followed by blue fin tuna, sea bream, and pink lobster nigiri. The shiso leaf on the sea bream nigiri added an exciting pop of flavor, making it another favorite. The sixth course was a lobster hand roll, and the last course was sea water eel nigiri.

For those looking for something different, Sugarfish also offers a la carte options. Selections of sashimi, sushi, and hand rolls are made with the same carefully sourced fish, warm loosely-packed rice, and crisp nori.

Everything at Sugarfish is high quality, but especially the fish. Sugarfish’s website explains that the fish is sourced from around the world, even though it tastes like it was caught down the street. The website explains that the chefs obtain “hamachi from Japan, salmon from Europe, sea bream from New Zealand, tuna from almost every sea, and the most delicate, creamy sea urchin uni from the southern California coast.”

A lobster hand roll at Sugarfish.

The Williamsburg outpost of Sugarfish, aiming to open in May, will include 1,700 square feet of space with 40 seats, designed by Robert Tsurimoto Kirsten of A-RTK.

Sugarfish restaurants do not accept reservations. They are also non-tipping restaurants with hospitality included, a trend seen among some upscale restaurants all over the city.