Greenpointers recently received a tip about the field at Sternberg Park being locked down. We reached out to the NYC Parks Department to find out more and received this response:

“As a last resort and after multiple attempts by Parks Enforcement Patrol to keep the Sternberg Park ballfield free of dog waste, NYC Parks has deployed combination locks around the ballfield to limit access to permitted users only,” said Chris Clark of the City’s Parks Department.

“Ballfield users with a permit are able to unlock the locks and access the field as usual, and permits remain accessible through the typical process (subject to availability). The playground and comfort station are unaffected by this and remain open at their regular hours.”

Unfortunately, this seems to be a developing trend in North Brooklyn. Last week, we ran a PSA asking folks to keep themselves and their dogs off the Transmitter Park lawn, as it currently needs to rest. Late last year, the Parks Department locked the field at Newtown Barge Park, citing issues with unleashed dogs.

The locked field at Greenpoint’s Newtown Barge Park, which the Parks Department locked last December. Photo: Emma Davey

If you scroll through Nextdoor or local Facebook groups, it’s clear that the tension between dog owners and non-dog owners has reached a boiling point. Our elected officials have even picked up on this — City Council Member Lincoln Restler recently released a comprehensive plan to add more dog-friendly infrastructure in District 33. However, Sternberg Park is in neighboring District 34, served by Jennifer Gutiérrez. We reached out to CM Gutiérrez’s office for comment, and were told they have contacted the Parks Department.

v

North Brooklyn certainly has a long way to go before being fully accessible to our furry friends, but please, if you’re a local dog owner, at least pick up after your dog.