On a quiet corner of Franklin and India streets, a new sushi restaurant is now in its soft opening stage. Verge suddenly popped up in the long-vacant space that previously housed 3 Roots juice bar, at 159 Franklin Street.

Verge has a low-key online footprint, so not many details are known at the moment, but the soft opening period will last two weeks.

“We invite you to come and experience our new menu items and provide us with your valuable feedback,” the spot wrote on Instagram. “Your comments and suggestions will help us refine our offerings and ensure that we are providing you with the best dining experience possible.”

Currently, the limited menu offers a selection of premium sushi and sashimi. Other delicacies, such as soft shell crab and beef short rib, also appear on the menu.

Over the past couple of years, Greenpoint has grown into a destination for Japanese cuisine. From Rule of Thirds, the 50 Norman food hall, and Mitsuki Japanese Market (just to name a few), the phenomenon is enough for the New York Times to take notice and dub our neighborhood “a contender for Little Tokyo status.”

Verge encourages reservations during this time, which you can make by calling 347-721-3300.