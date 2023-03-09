Get ready for our (final?) spring daylight savings leap forward this weekend! Speaking of time, it’s the right moment for crocus and tulips bulbs to emerge from the small gardens and parks of Greenpoint as we move toward mid-March — keep your eyes peeled for these floral friends! There’s also plenty of cultural fun this time of year as well — between Purim and Holi, the almost-spring brings celebrations for many New Yorkers, and we in Greenpoint are ready to join in the fun.

Whether you’re enjoying your last weekend before March Madness by heading to a late-night dance party or you prefer to day drink with some Korean sool, there is much ahead to look forward to. There’s plenty to uncover, so dig in and as always, tell us what tickled your fancy here in the comments!

Friday, March 10

Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe) is at it again, hosting a standing room only party full of raucous sounds and dazzling colors. World Music Institute and Brooklyn Bowl are co-hosting Red Baraat Festival of Colors, celebrating bhangra, folk, pop and rock in this world music-inspired set featuring Shubh Saran, Kahani and Red Baraat. The Holi festival of colors inspires the positive spirit of this concert at Brooklyn Bowl, celebrating the arrival of spring and hopes for a good harvest in India and across the diaspora worldwide. Join in the fun and get colorful!

World Music Institute and Brooklyn Bowl’s Festival of Colors concert. Image courtesy World Music Institute and Brooklyn Bowl.

Saturday, March 11

v

Those ready for some abstract art-making fun this Saturday can head straight to 61 Greenpoint Ave (buzz#113) for Art 101’s Pour Your Art Out, where artists of all expertise levels are welcome from 11-12 AM to mesmerize themselves with poured art masterpieces of their own making. This fluid art class re-occurs through the spring, but these popular Saturday workshops sell out quickly. Sign up now and don’t miss your chance to create two unique artworks with fellow budding neighborhood artists.

ART101 hosts their popular ‘Pour Your Art Out’ this Saturday at 61 Greenpoint. Image courtesy ART101.

“There is no Dana, only sool.” At 1:15 PM, Hana Makgeolli (201 Dupont Street) just off of McGuinness near the Pulaski Bridge is hosting a tour and tasting of Korean sool here in Greenpoint. This Korean alcoholic beverage is featured at this tour event, which is $30 well spent as you tour the facilities, learn about how this Korean spirit gets made, and taste a drink flight at the culmination of the tour. Start your Saturday afternoon plans in style at Hana Makgeolli, and celebrate Women’s History Month at this woman-run facility.

Hana Makgeoli brings a taste of Korean drink culture to Greenpoint. Image courtesy Hana Makgeoli.

Saturday night at Good Room BK (98 Meserole Ave) is always a great time, and grooving to the warm sound of vinyl during the show’s opening is truly a gift. Thanks to Carry Nation for this Saturday’s Good Room PUMP! party in Brooklyn lasting from 10 PM to the early morning. Featuring Will Automagic, Magda, Mike Servito and Jellyfish, this queer party celebrates the fun and freedom of nightlife and holds delightful sounds for everyone ready to dance the night (and the morning!) away.

Get Ready to Tap Those Feet! Image courtesy Carry Nation and Good Room Brooklyn.

Sunday, March 12

Mosey on down to Meditation Medley at Marsha P. Johnson State Park this Sunday for a mindful experience in nature. From 12 PM at the park (90 Kent Ave) this free workshop is open to those curious about mindful meditation from all age groups and perspectives. Free and open to the public, this 45-minute chance to sit and center your mind is a purposeful way to kick off daylight savings time, so come and find your calm out in the beauty of one of North Brooklyn’s most beautiful waterfront parks.