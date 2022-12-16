Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

First, a huge, heartfelt thank you from the bottom of our collective hearts. We were overwhelmed (in the best way) by the turnout from Sunday’s Holiday Market, our first after a three-year absence. We hope you enjoyed yourselves and managed to pick up a few gifts along the way (for your loved ones, or hey, just for yourself!)

If you weren’t able to make it, or you still need a gift, there’s no shortage of holiday market pop-ups this weekend. Got an art lover in your life? The Affordable Art Show at Calico could be just the place for that perfect present. Get the lowdown on all the other great things to do this weekend with our roundup here.

We’ve rounded up the holly-est and jolliest local bars and restaurants, plus where to eat on Christmas Eve. We’re looking forward to one day trying a Jerusalem bagel at K’Far, but until then, our “Behind the Toque” interview with chef Sam Levenfeld will have to suffice.

Spread some holiday cheer by donating new, unwrapped toys — we’ll show you where. Check out the latest in Greenpoint history, our Community Cookbook, and a missed connection.

The EPA is preparing to collect samples from our newest Superfund site, the Meeker Avenue Plumes.

I personally adored our round-up of weird and wacky moments in Greenpoint this year. Maybe, because I personally curated it. Anyways, relive some of the stories that brought us together, and made us scratch our heads in confusion.

Stay toasty and dry out there. Until next time!

In and around North Brooklyn

The Eagle + West building is complete. And Curbed really hates it.

The Williamsburg Bridge will undergo a long renovation process, hindering the J and M trains in the process.

Brooklyn Eagle covered the tree lighting at Greenpoint’s Calyer Triangle.