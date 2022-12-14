Our Greenpointers Holiday Market has come and gone, but there are still plenty of local markets to check out this weekend. Our wonderfully vibrant and creative neighborhood always has something going on!

Hidden Holiday Shop

No need to wait for the weekend for this one. This pop-up from Fritz + Fräulein, which offers Brooklyn-made goods + a curated collection, is up from now until December 24! Swing by 37 Greenpoint Avenue, Suite 107, from Wednesday through Sunday of this week, and Wednesday through Saturday, December 24 next week. Hours are 12 – 7 PM.

Credit: @freelance_nyc

Holiday Studio Sale

Hit up 67 West Street two weekends in a row. Fernanda Uribe, Laine + Alliage, and Slash Objects will open their studio doors for a sample sale. The sale features big discounts and tarot readings from Ryan Lemere.

Swing by Suite 516 + 613 on December 16 and 17 to check it out. Friday’s hours will be from 2 – 6 PM, and Saturday from 12 – 4 PM.

Merry Market at the McCarren Parkhouse

Though it only opened a few months ago, McCarren Parkhouse (855 Lorimer Street) has quickly turned into a go-to spot to host an event. Booki Vintage presents the Merry Market, with a lineup of vendors including Frank Vintage, Bedford Vintage, and Plant Girl NYC.

“Come by from 12:30 – 6 pm both days for special gifts and tasty eats the Park House provides for purchase!” Booki Vintage writes on Instagram. The market takes place on December 17 and 18.

Holiday Market Collective at Pencilworks

This Sunday-only sale at Pencilworks (61 Greenpoint Ave, 6th floor) exclusively celebrates women-owned brands, including League of Friends, the Living Pearl, and Ave Lumi. From 11 AM to 5 PM, explore all the wares, get a mini-massage session from @shadi_presha, and make merry memories at the family photo booth. There will also be an arts and crafts space for children.