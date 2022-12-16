The temperature may be dropping, but there are still local love stories to warm your cool, frigid heart. Case in point: A late-night Williamsburg Missed Connection from last Friday.

We at Greenpointers love shedding light on a positive interaction, and bonus rom-com points for it happening in a distinctly Brooklyn fashion in the dead of night. Here’s to hoping the two star-crossed lovers can meet under the JMZ again for a 99¢ slice (formerly 99¢, then $1.50, then more recently back to 99¢ like nature intended).