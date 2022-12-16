For this week’s edition of the Community Cookbook, Acme Smoked Fish (30 Gem St.) has shared a recipe for their spin on avocado toast, which, of course, includes Acme’s delicious smoked salmon.

Acme Smoked Fish told Greenpointers that avocado toast dates back to the 1700s when avocados, once called “midshipman’s butter”, were spread on bread or hard biscuits by European sailors. So the addition of smoked salmon or other fish just makes sense!

Find Acme Smoked Fish's recipe for Salmon Avocado Toast below

Acme Smoked Fish’s Salmon Avocado Toast

Ingredients

3 slices of smoked salmon

1 slice of whole grain bread (1″ thick)

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon of everything bagel seasoning

Juice from half a lemon

1 avocado

1 pinch of salt and pepper

1 pinch of red pepper flakes

Directions