For this week’s edition of the Community Cookbook, Acme Smoked Fish (30 Gem St.) has shared a recipe for their spin on avocado toast, which, of course, includes Acme’s delicious smoked salmon.
Acme Smoked Fish told Greenpointers that avocado toast dates back to the 1700s when avocados, once called “midshipman’s butter”, were spread on bread or hard biscuits by European sailors. So the addition of smoked salmon or other fish just makes sense!
Find Acme Smoked Fish's recipe for Salmon Avocado Toast below
Acme Smoked Fish’s Salmon Avocado Toast
Ingredients
3 slices of smoked salmon
1 slice of whole grain bread (1″ thick)
1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon of everything bagel seasoning
Juice from half a lemon
1 avocado
1 pinch of salt and pepper
1 pinch of red pepper flakes
Directions
- Drizzle both sides of the whole grain bread with extra virgin olive oil.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Grill bread on both sides.
- Add one ripe avocado pitted and peeled to a mixing bowl.
- Squeeze half of a lemon into the bowl.
- Add salt, pepper, lemon juice and red pepper flakes.
- Mash the contents of the bowl together.
- Schmear avocado mixture onto grilled bread.
- Top with the 3 slices of smoked salmon.
- Sprinkle everything bagel seasoning on top and enjoy!