The holiday season is in full swing, and several of North Brooklyn’s local establishments have gone all out decking their halls. You’ll find so much festivity in the neighborhood including over-the-top decorations, cozy chalets, fun holiday-themed cocktails, and decadent multi-course menus.

Here is a list of North Brooklyn bars and restaurants sure to get you into the holiday spirit.

Thief

This holiday season, Thief (595 Union Ave.), normally known as an upscale local pub, has been completely transformed into a festive holiday pop-up called Miracle On Union. The seasonal pop-up will be open everyday 3 p.m. – 2 a.m. until December 31.

Miracle on Union’s holiday menu includes a delicious selection of holiday-themed cocktails like the Christmapolitan and the Christmas Cricket, plus festive shots. The Naughty Shot is cinnamon bourbon, and the Nice Shot is peppermint chocolate rum.

On Sunday, December 18, Miracle on Union is opening extra early at 11 a.m. for a special Family Day with live music and Christmas mocktails. In addition to fun mocktails for the little ones, the regular Miracle menu will be offered for the grown ups, and Paul Hemmings and David Andreana will be doing a very special performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Kokomo

Kokomo (65 Kent Ave.), a Caribbean restaurant in Williamsburg, is currently bursting with holiday spirit. The restaurant has kicked off their “Merry Kokomo Pop Up” with holiday-themed drinks and food. On Instagram, Kokomo wrote, “Visit us Tues – Friday from 4pm-8pm to indulge in the holiday flavors of our exquisite, special menu items (only available during these times).”

The seasonal drink menu includes Mule Tide Greetings, a play on the classic Moscow Mule, and the Tinselrita margarita, plus the Tipsy Tree, which comes with nine signature Kokomo shots, all served around a tableside Christmas tree. Food items include hibiscus sorrel lamb ribs, curry rock shrimp tempura, and creamy jerk pasta balls.

Westlight

Westlight (111 North 12th St.), perched atop the William Vale hotel on the 22nd floor, offers one of the most unique seasonal pop-ups in North Brooklyn, complete with an ice skating rink. The Vale Rink is surrounded by cozy heated chalets made up mostly of windows that offer skyline views.

The chalets at Westlight’s Winter Village are a fun and socially-distanced way to relax after ice skating. Guests that book the chalets can enjoy special seasonal cocktails and alpine-style fondue, plus the regular menu of small and large bites. Each chalet can accommodate up to ten guests and comes with a booking fee of $45 or more for specific dates.

Mugs Ale House

Mugs Ale House (125 Bedford Ave.), located just south of McCarren Park, calls itself a “quintessential neighborhood corner bar.” During this holiday season, the local pub is not only showing all World Cup matches, but doing so with festive flair.

The bar has been decorated inside and out with lights and greenery. Plus, Mugs has added holiday drinks to the menu, including Hot Toddies and mulled wine.

Rule of Thirds

Rule of Thirds (171 Banker St.) has created a minimalistic, yet extravagant, holiday experience with what they call “enchanting private outdoor bungalows” in the restaurant’s Winter Village. The bungalows are heated and can fit 6 – 20 guests.

A special, and very decadent, menu is available in the Winter Village. The multi-course menu costs $225 per person and includes live king crab. The majority of options include different kinds of crab with a seafood boil as the main course. The seafood boil includes crystal blue prawn, Manila clams, and crab merus, served with new potatoes, baby corn, and kurobuta sausage.

The Springs

The Springs (224 Franklin St.) goes all out for the holiday season with the Ho Ho Holiday Lounge. Every year, the local bar and restaurant completely transforms itself into a magical wonderland with every corner of the property festively decorated. Lights are draped throughout the space and virtual fireplaces make it feel extra cozy.

An entire list of holiday-themed cocktails awaits, including hot ones, like A Peanuts Christmas Special and the Festivus, and slushies, like the Frozen Peppermint Latte. There are several classic holiday cocktails and even holiday-themed shots. The food menu was even revamped to include festive items like Reindeer Snacks, which is hummus and veggies, and Kris Kringle Crostini with goat cheese and apricot jam.

Sunday in Brooklyn

Sunday in Brooklyn (68 South 2nd St.) hosts an après ski holiday pop up called “Snowday in Brooklyn” that is open through the end of December. The restaurant is gorgeously decorated, complete with cozy blankets, and the menu added a few delicious holiday-themed cocktails.

Sunday in Brooklyn said that they “strongly encourage reservations” which can be made through Resy, but will still hold some tables for walk-ins.