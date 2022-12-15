Be honest, Greenpointers! How many straight days have you been cozied up in your apartment? How many cups of hot chocolate have you had thus far? Added respect if you spiked them. Double the respect for those who have been bundling up and enjoying our neighborhood this cold season. Winter’s not even officially here yet!

Aight. Let’s get on with a list of tempting events to lure you out of hibernation.

Saturday, December 17

Anyone looking to improve your English? I am feeling chirpy that Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Avenue) offers English classes for beginners. You’ll get to practice with other adults, no registration required. The group meets twice a week — including this Saturday, 12 – 1:30 p.m. More information here. Oh. Did I mention it’s free?

I’ve always been a fan of Sofar Sounds. These good people put up dope intimate concerts, with the location only revealed 36 hours prior to the event.

This Saturday, there’ll be a concert near the Greenpoint Avenue G train, at 7:30 p.m. You’ll get to see two or three short sets from incredible performers from all musical genres, and sometimes even spoken word, comedy or dance. Each show’s lineup is curated by their artist booking team to be diverse and varied. Get your tickets here.

Photo Credit: Sofar Sounds

Sunday, December 18

Saint Vitus Bar (1120 Manhattan Avenue) will be hosting an Ancient Artifax Fall Pop-up this Sunday 1 p.m. Shop, drink, thrash around and observe in awe. Ancient Artifax brings you an impressive collection of flyers, zines, posters, setlists, shirts and rare records. Great opportunity to pick up a gift for that punk cousin you’ll see in a few weeks. First 100 tickets go for $10. Snag yours now.

Photo Credit: Saint Vitus Bar

As someone in the theater, I am stoked about Gasda’s Playwriting Workshop. Playwrights, meet Sunday 3 – 5 p.m. at The Drama Club (97 Green Street G23). Matthew Gasda will work with you on the play you’re writing, have written, want to write, could write. Tickets go for $25, get yours here.

Crystal Lake (647 Grand Street) will be hosting their last Pull Up -N- Pop Up Artist Market of the year on Sunday, 3 – 10 p.m. Get one-of-a-kind pieces such as prints, clothes, tattoo art and check off that shopping list. Shoppers will also get to enjoy food and libation from Bitchn Kitchn, and live music by international DJ, Sarah Von-H.

All Weekend

Golden Drum (97 Green Street, Unit G1) brings us a Holiday Shamanic Market this weekend. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Enjoy music and a wonderful atmosphere as you find gifts for yourself, loved ones, all while supporting artisans both locally and from around the world! More information here.

Photo Credit: Golden Drum

I’d say this is a darn tempting list! I’ve gotten tickets to an event myself. See y’all on the streets of Greenpoint this weekend.