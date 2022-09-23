Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

National Grid came to town, and we can unequivocally say: it did not go well for them! If you were unable to make Wednesday’s public hearing on the LNG vaporizer project, find out what you missed here. Feeling inspired to take up the fight against climate change? Maison Jar is hosting several events in honor of NYC Climate Week 2022.

We got the lowdown on two exciting new businesses to satisfy your craving for all things gluten — La Sandwicherie, the brick-and-mortar location of a popular sandwich cart, and Back Alley Bread, operating out of the Mallard Drake’s kitchen.

And we also got to speak to one of the finest purveyors of gluten around, Chef Michael Ayoub of Fornino.

If you’re looking for something gluten-free, but still delicious, use up the last of those summer tomatoes in this mango gazpacho recipe.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of Pape Khoule, the construction worker who was killed last week at a local construction site. A local sock drive collecting supplies for our unhoused neighbors is going on until October 1. Check out where to drop off new pairs around the neighborhood.

After a two-year-long shutdown, bar and lounge Bembe is back and better than ever.

Celebrate Rosh Hashana this weekend with some of the many events and activities offered by Greenpoint Shul. And keep the festivities going with a first-ever Rosh Hashana dinner from Edith’s Eatery and Grocery (that roast chicken looks gorgeous!)

In and around North Brooklyn

Was that Harry Styles dining at Rule of Thirds???

Police are looking for this pickup truck in connection with a recent drive-by shooting in Greenpoint that injured four people.

Little Amal, a giant puppet of a Syrian refugee girl that has been making her way around NYC, is coming to Williamsburg tonight as part of a street performance.