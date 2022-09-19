A GoFundMe for the family of Pape Khoule, a worker who tragically lost his life while on the job at a Greenpoint construction site, has now been set up.

“With all the emotional pain and stress that death brings, it can also bring financial burdens. We would like to raise money for Pape’s family and children,” the page reads. “Nothing can help compensate for this tragedy, but we hope those who loved Pape will come together to show support. Please keep Pape’s family and children in your thoughts and prayers.”

The construction site at 1 Java. Photo credit: Jennifer Rosini-Gentile

Khoule was working at the 1 Java development, currently in its early stages of construction, on Monday, September 12. While attempting to connect an extension to an excavator, the attachment collapsed and crushed him.

The fundraiser has already surpassed its $10,000 goal.

According to NY Daily News, Khoule lived in Elizabeth, N.J. with his wife and their young children. He emigrated from West Africa about 20 years ago.

“Overall great guy,” a neighbor told the publication. “Outgoing, very generous, a loving guy.”