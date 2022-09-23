MyMoon (184 North 10th St.), a captivating restaurant and event venue in North Williamsburg with excellent Spanish cuisine and a gorgeous courtyard, has recently welcomed a new chef, Marco Antonio Paz Del Alamo.

For this week’s Community Cookbook recipe, Chef Marco has shared his recipe for Gazpacho de Mango. The chef explained to Greenpointers that this recipe is one he created for his restaurant in Seville, “the land where this incredible cold tomato-based soup was born.” He altered the traditional gazpacho recipe, making it with mango.

See Marco Antonio Paz Del Alamo’s recipe for Gazpacho de Mango below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Gazpacho de Mango

For 6 People

Ingredients

2.5 pounds of ripe red tomatoes

3 ripe mangoes, peeled and seedless

Half of a medium green pepper

Half of a small cucumber, peeled

1 garlic clove

3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons of sherry vinegar

Salt

Nori seaweed powder

Handful of small cubes of pineapple

Handful of small leaves of parsley

Directions