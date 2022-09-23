MyMoon (184 North 10th St.), a captivating restaurant and event venue in North Williamsburg with excellent Spanish cuisine and a gorgeous courtyard, has recently welcomed a new chef, Marco Antonio Paz Del Alamo.
For this week’s Community Cookbook recipe, Chef Marco has shared his recipe for Gazpacho de Mango. The chef explained to Greenpointers that this recipe is one he created for his restaurant in Seville, “the land where this incredible cold tomato-based soup was born.” He altered the traditional gazpacho recipe, making it with mango.
See Marco Antonio Paz Del Alamo’s recipe for Gazpacho de Mango below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Gazpacho de Mango
For 6 People
Ingredients
2.5 pounds of ripe red tomatoes
3 ripe mangoes, peeled and seedless
Half of a medium green pepper
Half of a small cucumber, peeled
1 garlic clove
3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons of sherry vinegar
Salt
Nori seaweed powder
Handful of small cubes of pineapple
Handful of small leaves of parsley
Directions
- Add tomatoes, mangoes, pepper, cucumber and garlic to a blender, and blend until producing a puree texture. (Add olive oil while blending to get the emulsion thread.)
- Add vinegar and salt to the puree.
- Pass the puree through a strainer to remove all seeds and skin.
- Let the puree cool.
- Brush a plate with oil to make a line on one side.
- Sprinkle nori seaweed powder on the line of oil.
- Arrange the small cubes of pineapple in a line parallel to the line of nori powder, creating a barrier for the gazpacho puree.
- Add small leaves of parsley on top of the pineapple cubes.
- Pour the gazpacho puree next to the pineapple cubes.