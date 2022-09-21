Edith’s Eatery and Grocery (312 Leonard St.) is hosting their first ever Rosh Hashana Dinner this Sunday, September 25, at 7 p.m.

The eatery’s website humorously asks, “NY small oven not big enough for your brisket? Fear not!”

To enjoy Edith’s Rosh Hashana dinner event, guests must purchase a ticket on Resy for $125 per person, with an option to add wine for $65 per person. All ticket sales are final, and outdoor seating is available upon request.

Ticket holders will be treated to four courses. The first course includes an apple and honey tasting board featuring a selection of local apple and honey varietals and round homemade challah with apple butter. The second course will be cold smoked hamachi crudo.

The third course includes half of an applewood-smoked brined chicken, baby roasted carrots with tahini, sesame crunch, pomegranate seeds, and mint, and roasted leek and potato kugel with gruyère, leek, potato, and gremolata. The fourth course will feature a dessert of apple profiteroles with cardamom craquelin, roasted apple vanilla bean custard.

Edith’s got its start during the pandemic in the the spring of 2020 as a bagel pop-up at Paulie Gee’s. After an incredibly successful pop-up, Edith’s Sandwich Counter opened in Williamsburg in 2021.

After that, a second location, Edith’s Eatery and Grocery, debuted in the first weeks of 2022. Edith’s Eatery and Grocery recently started serving dinner in May of this year. Both locations have been popular among locals.

Edith’s even teamed up with Greenpoint mainstay, Peter Pan Donuts, for a donut collaboration that offered a “very special” Iced Cafe Coffee and Tahini doughnut, a nod to Edith’s popular frozen iced coffees.