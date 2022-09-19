The pandemic brought many things to a screeching halt in 2020, including and especially the city’s nightlife. But some spots reopened sooner than others. One case of the latter is Bembe, the lively bar, and lounge boasting live DJs and bands, dancing, and globally inspired music at 81 S 6th St.

Bembe shut down in March 2020 and remained closed for over two years, leading many to wonder what had become of the local hot spot (Apple Maps even lists the club as permanently closed), but it returned with a bang just in time for its 20th anniversary over Labor Day weekend.

Image courtesy of @bembebrooklyn Instagram

The weekend’s festivities were a true and immediate return to form, featuring DJ Beto, Nêgah Santos, NappyG, and Jimmy Lopez dropping tunes from Friday through Sunday.

The club was founded in 2002 by Daniel Lessin and Anthony Piliaskas, whose vision was to create a tropical oasis inspired by their experiences in Brazil and the Caribbean. The bar itself (which is cash-only) was even created partially with recycled, organic materials, according to an interview with Lessin in Baruch College’s the ticker newspaper. The name comes from an Afro Cuban rhythmic pattern originating from the Yoruba people of West Africa, who commonly played said pattern during ceremonies and celebrations.

And another interesting trivia fact: Jamie Neumann was reportedly discovered for her role in The Deuce while bartending at Bembe.

If that’s not enough to convince you that Bembe (and its rum punch) is where your dreams come true, check it out for yourself — follow the club on Instagram to keep up with the latest events or stop by Thursdays through Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.