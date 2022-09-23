The Greenpoint Shul (108 Noble St.) is offering many ways to observe the 5783 High Holidays in the neighborhood, including outdoor options, activities for kids, and even a meal sponsored by Greenpoint institution, Acme Smoked Fish

“The High Holidays are a time when Jewish folks in Greenpoint gather, celebrate, and engage in beautiful spiritual moments. I love that our synagogue is a ‘neighborhood synagogue’ that draws all ages, backgrounds, and kinds of Jews, to celebrate together,” said Rabbi Ben Greenfield, proudly.

The High Holidays commence with Rosh Hashana on Sunday, September 25. The Greenpoint Shul will have a candle lighting at 6:30 p.m., followed by Mincha and Maariv prayers at 6:45 p.m., followed by the first of two Rosh Hashana dinners. The two Rosh Hashana dinners are on September 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and require tickets. Tickets are $36 for each dinner and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

The main Rosh Hashana services are 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on September 26 and 27. The entire schedule for the High Holidays can be found on Eventbrite. Some highlights that Rabbi Greenfield is excited about include kids’ activities and outdoor events.

There are several opportunities to include kids in the High Holidays starting with the Kids Rosh Hashana program with TKIYA at Greenpoint Shul, on September 26 and 27 at 10:30 a.m., which will be followed by Kids Kiddush until about 12:30 p.m. This is appropriate for kids ages 0-5.

Other kid-friendly activities include Kids and Families Shofar Blowing outside in Transmitter Park at 5 p.m. on September 26, and Simanim Seder for Kids and Families, starting after Kiddush, around 3 p.m. on September 27.

“I’m very excited for our Kids’ High Holiday experiences,” said Rabbi Greenfield. “We have the wonderful kids’ sing-a-long group, TKIYA, partnering with us on both days of Rosh Hashana.”

There are several Rosh Hashana activities being offered outdoors including Early Morning Shofar Blowing in Transmitter Park at 8:15 a.m. on September 26 and 27, which Rabbi Ben noted will be COVID-cautious.

There will also be the Tashlich Ritual in Transmitter Park at 5:30 p.m. on September 26 and 9/26 and Shofar Across Brooklyn in McCarren Park, north of McCarren Parkhouse at 5 p.m. on September 27.

“I’m also proud of our outdoor opportunities, at Transmitter and McCarren parks,” Rabbi Greenfield said. “We have early outdoor Shofar blowing, afternoon Shofar blowing, and the beautiful Tashlich ritual, which we’ll be doing right on the water at Transmitter Park.”

High Holiday events continue at Greenpoint Shul for Yom Kippur on Tuesday, October 4 at 6:15 p.m., when the fast begins. Kol Nidrei starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Shul.

On Wednesday, October 5, Shacharit and Torah Service begins at 9 a.m., followed by Yizkor and Mussaf at noon, Mincha and Megillat Yonah at 4:30 p.m., and Neilah at 5:45 p.m.

Kids aged five and under can enjoy storytime with Puppetsburg at Greenpoint Shul at 10:30 a.m. on October 5, followed by a lunch for the kids.

Another highlight on the High Holiday schedule is the Yom Kippur Break Fast meal sponsored by Acme Smoked Fish on October 5 at 8 p.m. at the Greenpoint Shul. “It’s not my spiritual priority, but I think it’s so cool that Acme Smoked Fish — a bedrock Greenpoint institution, just like us — is our official Yom Kippur ‘Break the Fast’ sponsor,” proclaimed Rabbi Greenfield.

Rabbi Greenfield told Greenpointers that the outdoor events are free and open to public, but the events at the Greenpoint Shul require a ticket. Rabbi Greenfield explained that the ticket “makes our special community and all our programming possible.” However, Rabbi Greenfield encourages anyone with financial concerns to reach out to him via email (rabbi@greenpointshul.org). “We always make our services financially accessible,” he said.