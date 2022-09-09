Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

The school year has officially started! Looking for a fun after-school activity for the kiddo in your life? New York Society of Play just set up shop in Greenpoint and offers plenty of opportunities for kids to play games like Fantasy Frontier and Dungeons and Dragons.

Communal dining experience U Omakase made its triumphant debut this weekend. In more Japanese food news, a new retail and dining concept called 50 Norman will house the American outposts of three Japanese establishments.

We heard from Chef Brooke Apfelbaum of NSA Noodle Bar for our latest Behind the Toque interview. For a fun take on a breakfast classic, try this blueberry cornflake muffin recipe from Ovenly.

Noa Bornstein’s Peace Gorilla has returned to her native Greenpoint, at Newtown Barge Park. We stopped by Rachel Walker’s art show at MC Nino Designs.

v

Yoga lovers, rejoice! There will be free yoga classes in McCarren Park through October.

This weekend is set to be one for the books. Check out the events taking place to commemorate Transmitter Park’s 10th anniversary before hitting up the new store, the WonderMart, for its grand opening. Or, journey onto Kent Street for their block party. Take a leisurely walk to the Williamsburg side of Humboldt Street for a tag sale fundraiser for Planned Parenthood. Get more inspiration with our weekend guide.

Brooklyn’s Community Board 1 is truly the gift that keeps on giving (and when I say “giving,” I mean like how the kids say “go girl, give us nothing!”) The district manager, who served in the role for almost 50 years, suddenly resigned. Find out more about their latest drama here.

In and around North Brooklyn

Our next State Senator Kristen Gonzalez sat down for an interview with Jacobin.

Brooklyn’s Plant Dad is offering a workshop at the Greenpoint Library tomorrow.

Looks like protected bike lanes are coming to Kingsland Ave.