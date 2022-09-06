Millions of Americans felt gutted after the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A local opportunity this weekend offers the chance to channel some of that righteous anger into action.

Humboldt Street’s Super Tag Sale will raise money for Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund.

“Our block of Humboldt Street likes to fight the good fight IRL. We did a HUMBOLDT STREET FOR HILLARY artists’ sidewalk fair in 2016 that was wildly successful in all ways…except for the Hillary part. Hoping for a better result this time. We’ve got it all! Cool stuff, cheap, beautiful food and wonderful people who need people…” organizer Laura Miller told Greenpointers.

The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, September 10. Stop by Humboldt Street and Skillman Avenue for art books, cookbooks, kids’ books, literature, housewares, musical instruments, jewelry, oddities, clothes, and more.

For snacks, Chicago-style hot dogs (hold the ketchup) and pink lemonade are on deck, as well as baked goodies from what is being called “a Highly Artistic Bake Sale.”

