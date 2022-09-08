And just like that… it’s sweater weather! Albeit light sweater for now, and soon we will be hit with the annual resurgence of plaid. I dare you Greenpointers to hold off the plaid trend till September 22 — the official start of fall. You’ll be rewarded with a weekly dose of exciting Greenpoint weekend events! Here’s your taster.

Saturday, September 10

The big talk in town is none other than this Saturday’s WNYC Transmitter Park 10th Anniversary Celebration — 2 – 7 p.m!

This festivity also launches this street as the neighborhood’s newest open street, which will be in effect from September 10 through November 3. Big thanks to the NYC Department of Transportation for making this happen, hence ensuring Greenpointers have safe access to the park!

Photo Credit: NBK Parks

Greenpoint artist Steve Wasterval — known for sending you folks out for mini painting hunts — will be having an Open Studio during the Transmitter Park Celebration. The space will be open to all and will include neighborhood art and prints of his take on Transmitter Park. And of course, Steve will send everyone out on a mini-hunt. Wouldn’t be a Greenpoint weekend without it!

v

Photo Credit: Steve Wasterval

The Kent Street Block Association is keeping the party going this Saturday! All of Kent Street, between Manhattan Avenue and Franklin Street, will be blocked off for Kent Street’s annual Block Party, from 12 – 7 p.m. Stop by for the stoop sales, obstacle course for the kiddos, face painting, and a raffle!

Photo Credit: Jody Doo

Hemp Lab NYC (128 India Street) will be having a two-part ceramic pipe making class this and next Saturday, 4 – 7 p.m. You’ll get to explore the basics of hand-building and sculpture through the lens of pipe making! Limited space available — RSVP here.

Photo Credit: Hemp Lab NYC

Sunday, September 11

Brooklyn Craft Company (165 Greenpoint Avenue) will be hosting a Beginner Patchwork Workshop this Sunday, 12 – 5 p.m. You will learn how to use blocks to assemble your very own ‘quilt sandwich’, using the batting and binding technique.

Please note that all students are required to have basic machine sewing knowledge and be comfortable using a sewing machine. Reserve your slot here!





Photo Credit: Brooklyn Craft Company

Looking to wind down to relaxing tunes this Sunday? Fine Touch will be playing at Eavesdrop (674 Manhattan Avenue) from 6 – 10 p.m. Enjoy specialty cocktails and shared plates, with a side of audio experience like no other.

Photo Credit: Eavesdrop

And there we have it. Is this listing enough motivation for you to put off that plaid trend till September 22? I double dare you to enjoy our neighborhood to the fullest this weekend!