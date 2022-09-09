For this week’s Community Cookbook recipe, local bakery Ovenly (31 Greenpoint Ave.) has shared their recipe for Blueberry Cornflake Muffins. The recipe is a twist on the classic breakfast favorite that Ovenly calls their version of “a breakfast cereal in muffin form.”

Ovenly’s unique blueberry muffins are topped with crispy cornflakes, adding just the right amount of crunch to the moist muffins. See the recipe for 12 muffins below. Find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Ovenly’s Blueberry Cornflake Muffins

Ingredients

1 ½ cups of all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder

¼ teaspoon of baking soda

¼ teaspoon of salt

1 cup of blueberries

½ cup of sugar

6 tablespoons of unsalted butter, at room temperature

¾ cup full-fat sour cream

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

Cornflake topping (see below)

Directions

v

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease the wells of a 12-cup muffin tin with softened butter or nonstick cooking spray, or use baking cups. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Reserve 1/4 cup of the flour mixture. In a small bowl, coat the blueberries evenly with the reserve flour mixture. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment (or using a hand mixer), cream the sugar and butter on medium-high speed until the mixture is smooth and light yellow, about 2 minutes. Turn the mixer off and add the sour cream, egg, vanilla extract, and lemon zest. Beat on medium-low speed until smooth, about 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides and the bottom of the bowl, using a rubber spatula. Mix again for an additional 5 seconds. Add the flour mixture to the wet mixture and mix on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. Remove the bowl from the stand mixer. Using a spatula, gently fold the coated blueberries into the batter. Portion out the batter into the wells of the prepared muffin tin, using a large spoon or a cookie scoop. Fill each well about 2/3 full. Top each muffin with 2 tablespoons of cornflake topping. (See the recipe for the cornflake topping below.) Bake for 25 to 28 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a few minutes comes out clean.

Cornflake Topping

Ingredients

1 cup of cornflakes (organic or without high fructose corn syrup)

¼ cup (or 4 tablespoons) of unsalted butter, at room temperature

¼ cup of turbinado sugar

Directions