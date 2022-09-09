There’s been no shortage of fine Japanese cuisine in Greenpoint as of late, and now, we’re about to get even more.

50 Norman, set to open at the eponymous address next week, will house three retail and dining spaces — House, Dashi Okume, and Cibone.

House Brooklyn marks the American outpost of an acclaimed Tokyo restaurant of the same name, from Chef Yuji Tani. House is known for its traditional Kyoto cuisine with a French influence. It does not appear that House will open alongside the other 50 Norman tenants, instead set to open in October.

A selection of dishes from House Brooklyn. Courtesy of House Brooklyn website.

According to a press release, Dashi Okume is “a dried fish and dashi specialist from Tokyo, run by a company located at the Tokyo Fish Market since 1871, offering retail and a casual dining experience.”

Cibone will serve as a purveyor of Japanese home goods, such as art and ceramics. The store will house “a mini-gallery, featuring artists they love on a rotating basis.”

The team behind 50 Norman put a lot of thought into its look. Architect Jo Nagasaka designed the space. According to the website, “We chose to use reclaimed woods from demolished old houses in Kyoto to bring the timeless and true essence of Japan and its warmth; the wood is used throughout the space. In addition, we brought in TANK, a Tokyo-based team of Japanese skillful craftsmen.

50 Norman is expected to open on September 16.