It’s shaping up to be a beautiful weekend! Get outside and enjoy the neighborhood’s gorgeous gardens and parks, local restaurants and bars, and fun shopping options. You might meet the love of your life! Anything’s possible on the first weekend of Pride Month!

Saturday, June 4th

The 61 Franklin Street Community Garden is participating in Open Garden Day NYC 2022 on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The itinerary will include garden tours, kids activities like making play dough, face painting, poetry, and music. The garden will also be collecting canned goods for the local food pantry, Food for Brooklyn.

Swing by McCarren Park on Saturday between 1 and 3 p.m. to meet other singles in the neighborhood while enjoying games and some wine. This dating mixer, hosted by NYC therapists, will provide IRL FaceTime with other singles who are tired of dating apps and the like. Look for the booth by the park’s Manhattan Ave. entrance.

After the mixer, take a newfound friend or potential partner to Brouwerij Lane (78 Greenpoint Ave.) to try some Takoyaki, a Japanese snack from Yoko Nibs, who is having a Pop-up at the bar on Saturday night from 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturday June 4th – Sunday, June 5th

On both Saturday and Sunday, J. McLaughlin is hosting a tag sale at their warehouse at 226 Newel Street. Browse one of a kind furniture, art, antiques, and apparel.

Also, Saturday through Sunday, Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Ave.) and James Park @Jamesyworld are celebrating Pride Month with a Korean and Lebanese Brunch Mashup. From 10 a.m. until they sell out, locals can enjoy bulgogi empanadas, cheesy kimchi pita-villas, and more.

Sunday, June 5th

On Sunday at 2 p.m., local bookstore Hey Kids Comics! (157 Huron St.) is hosting a Show and Tell with Abby Denson, the author and illustrator of Uniquely Japan. Denson will show off some of her vintage toys from her personal collection, talk about what makes Japan so awesome, and sign copies of the books for your (or your kid’s) own personal collection.

Also at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Union Pool (484 Union Ave.) is hosting a free show in the bar’s backyard that kicks off the Summer Thunder series with Katy Kirby and June McDoom. You gotta be 21 and older to enter, so leave the kids at the comic book store.

Photo: Union Pool

Enjoy the weekend’s wonderful weather! The vibes will be close to perfect! Happy Pride!