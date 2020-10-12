Williamsburg nightlife staple Union Pool (484 Union Ave.) will close up shop for the approaching winter months with plans to reopen in Spring 2021.

“With concern for the safety and security of our staff and customers in mind, Union Pool will be voluntarily closing for the Winter and we will reopen again in the Spring,” a note posted on social media states. The final night of service this year will be Wednesday, November 11, until the “glorious springtime of 2021.”

Over the summer, Union Pool reopened their back patio for socially distant seated drinks and tacos from the El Diablo Taco Truck. The bar also partnered with Rethink Food to host a food pantry on Wednesdays. Monday night performances from Reverend Vince Anderson continued in livestream format during the pandemic from his livingroom.

Union Pool opened in 2000 and temporarily closed in March due the coronavirus pandemic. Approximately 100 small businesses have permanently closed in Greenpoint and Williamsburg since the start of the pandemic, including bars/music venues Kinfolk (90 Wythe Ave.) and the Well (272 Meserole St.).