The first weekend of Pride month just got more delicious, thanks to a multicultural, LGBTQ+ supporting brunch at Edy’s Grocer!

This weekend’s Korean-Lebanese Pride Brunch with feature mash-up dishes such as Kimchi Pita-Dilla, Crispy Za’Atar Tteokbokki, and Yuzu Kanafeh, created by Greenpoint’s own Edy Massih & James Park (Jamesy)

“Our Korean-Lebanese Pride Brunch is not only a collaboration of our long friendship and personal styles of cooking, but both of our cultures as we celebrate this month of pride and LGBTQIA+ representation in the food world!” the duo said. “Not only have we put together a one-of-a-kind Lebanese and Korean menu, but a portion of our proceeds will be donated to two nonprofit organizations in support of our community.”

Funds raised from this special menu will be split to donate to two queer-focused causes. From Chef Edy’s side, donations will be going to LEBMASH, a non-profit based out of Lebanon that aims in advancing sexual and reproductive health in the LGBTQIA+ community in Beirut. From Jamesy’s side, donations will go to Pride Train, created by a Korean artist in New York City that aimed to bring more LGBTQIA+ visibility to our public transportation by adding posters, signage and pride colors to our local trains.

The pride brunch will take place at Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Ave.), Saturday, June 5th and Sunday, June 6th from 9 a.m. until sold out.