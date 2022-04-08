Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

I’m writing to you from the sunny backyard at Odd Fox Coffee. I hope you can take in the weather today, wherever you might be. Signs of spring abound, though I hesitate to say that we’re out of the winter woods just yet.

If you’re a dog owner, exercise some caution if you’re planning on spending time outside with your furry friend — a few neighbors have reported that their dogs have contracted Giardia.

Consider giving back to the environment with one of these many volunteer opportunities in our neighborhood. After a hard day’s work, reward yourself with this cocktail from Common Mollies. If you’re still feeling inspired by our natural world, check out Kirkland Bray’s dreamy landscapes on display at Calico.

Yes, another coffee shop is opening in Greenpoint. In more food news, we profiled Eric Sze of Wenwen and covered the long-awaited opening of Jewels Grill, a casual halal spot on Norman Avenue. And acclaimed dry pot spot MáLà Project will open in Greenpoint soon.

Looking to do some spring cleaning and get rid of some books? Drop them off at the new Little Free Library on Java Street.

In events coverage, Greenpointers got fashionable last week and got to experience a cool event from Artists & Fleas. Keep your eyes peeled for Dobbin St’s music fair next Saturday, April 16.

Get inspired to shake the cobwebs off and get active with one of the unique classes at Cosmic Fit (Go-go dancing! Acrobatics!) Or, if team sports are more your speed, sign up for co-ed adult leagues from Volo Sports. But move fast, sign-ups have begun, and the season starts soon!

In and around North Brooklyn

NY Post shared the story of how one tenant in Greenpoint had to outbid competitors to land a pretty average apartment. In the words of Olivia Rodrigo, “God, it’s brutal out here.”

Got heavy electronics you don’t need anymore? A new city-run waste drop-off center at 459 North Henry Street is now open every Saturday.

Activists protested outside of the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation building to halt further National Grid construction in Greenpoint.