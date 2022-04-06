After displaying signage for months, Jewels Grill (185 Norman Ave.) opened last week on Jewel St. near the corner of Norman Ave. in the space that used to be the Moharani Indian restaurant.

Jewels Grill describes itself as a Mediterranean restaurant with authentic food made from scratch with quality ingredients. The food is “seasoned according to age-old recipes.”

The menu offers a variety of items like gyros, kebabs, falafel, and other foods that are 100% Halal. Plus, the small restaurant also serves more American classics like burgers and fries and cheesesteaks.

The cheeseburger with fries from Jewels Grill. Photo: Jewels Grill

If you’re in the mood for authentic Mediterranean cuisine, try the Kofta Shish Kebab Platter which includes two lamb kebabs served over rice and vegetables. Chicken over rice is also offered.

Lamb and chicken over rice from Jewels Grill. Photo: Jewels Grill

Lighter options include a garden salad, a salad with grilled chicken or a chicken kebab, and a grilled salmon salad.

v

Jewels Grill writes on their website that they are “committed to changing how people eat Halal food.”

Grand opening decorations at Jewels Grill. Photo: Jewels Grill

The new spot is offering takeout and delivery in the neighborhood and is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. – midnight.