Common Mollies (46 Bushwick Ave.) is a new bar in Williamsburg from the owners of Minnows (167 Nassau Ave.) and Harefield Road (769 Metropolitan Ave.) with a casual vibe, fun decor, and a DJ every Friday and Saturday night. Food pop ups are in the works, and for now, customers can expect frozen drinks, draft beer and draft cocktails.

This week, Common Mollies shared one of their favorite cocktail recipes with Greenpointers. Learn how to make Common Mollies’ Low Fashioned below and find the latest Community Cookbook recipe here.

Low Fashioned Cocktail from Common Mollies

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Jim Beam Bourbon

0.5 oz of Rappo Giovani Walnut Liqueur

3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Orange peel

Lemon peel

Directions:

v