Cosmic Fit Club, which opened its indoor location at 699 Meeker Ave last May, offers up fitness classes across aerial and acrobatic specialties, along with events like a Get Up and Go-Go 1960s dance workout.

This weekend, Cosmic Fit Club is hosting a H2H/F2H Class and Open Jam on Saturday at their Greenpoint Loft, plus putting on their Art of Performance Showcase on Sunday at The Slipper Room on the Lower East Side.

The former class refers to hand-to-hand and foot-to-hand acrobatic training at intermediate and advanced levels ($24 to preregister), while the latter is the final performance of a six-week series focused on providing “all the tools, tricks, and tips to awaken inspiration and create an engaging act for varying types of acro performances — all with your personal flair.”

Cosmic Fit Club is the manifestation of founder Joy S. Chen’s dream of creating a “gym that is not a gym.” Prior to the pandemic, Cosmic Fit Club operated out of a space in Long Island City for three years before offering virtual classes (which they still hold multiple times per week) and reviving their outdoor courses once it was safe to do so. The new Greenpoint location marked their return to an indoor space for the first time in over a year after shutting down in-person operations in March 2020 and having to shutter their LIC spot a few months later.

To see the club’s full class and event schedule — including the next iteration of Get Up and Go-Go, a 1960s-inspired themed dance workout instructed by Anna Copa Cabanna, who’s been dubbed the “Official Go-Go Dancer of the NYC Rock and Roll Underground” — visit cosmicfitclub.com.

v