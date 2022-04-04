There is no shortage of great coffee shops in Greenpoint, but the neighborhood has made room for one more with a unique Puerto Rican spin. 787 Coffee (211 McGuinness Blvd.) opened on the ground floor of the residential building Otto on busy McGuinness Blvd.

The coffee company currently operates fourteen shops throughout New York City and three in Puerto Rico, but this is 787 Coffee’s first store in Brooklyn. The brand has set a goal of twenty-five shops by the end of 2022, managing to grow even during the pandemic.

787 Coffee describes itself as “a farm-to-cup experience for coffee lovers all across the world.” The coffee beans themselves come from Maricao, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rican influences can be seen throughout the menu.

Rum-infused coffee beans and other menu items from 787 Coffee. Photo: 787 Coffee

787’s beverage menu is extensive with classic options like lattes, americanos, cortados, and matcha, but also more unique Puerto Rican specialities like the Coquito Latte, the Marzipan Latte, and even a Rum-Infused Espresso. The menu includes classic cold brew, plus rum-infused and mint-infused cold brews, alongside hot and cold teas. 787 also sells freshly squeezed orange juice and chia limeade.

The menu at 787 also offers food baked in-house every day, with a variety of empanadas, like spinach and cheese or pork, plus sandwiches and items like avocado toast and a turkey bacon quesito.

