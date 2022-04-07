Neighborhood event venue Dobbin St (located at 64 Dobbin Street) will be hosting a Music Fair next weekend on Saturday, April 16.

This event marks the second music fair to be held at the Greenpoint event space. The event will feature 40+ vendors selling vinyl, vintage cassettes and CDs, books, and more. All audio formats will be available, including LPs and 45s alongside instruments, VHS tapes, and memorabilia. There will also be some food and nosh (including sandwiches, coffee, and tea) and a cash liquor bar.

And no music fair is complete without some dancing. Dobbin St’s 3,000 square foot roof terrace will also be open for grooving featuring live DJ sets from Sasha Crush, Warrior Prince, Palto Flats, Casey Block, DJ Smoke and Range Music NYC.

There is a $5 entry fee for general admission for the event, which runs from 12 to 6 p.m. on April 16. Early birds can enjoy first dibs and more exclusive access by paying $10 for entry at 11 AM before the general crowd comes in.

Come on out for some musical weekend shopping!

