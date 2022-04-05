A Little Free Library will be permanently installed outside of the Java Street Community Garden (59 Java St.), allowing both children and adults to “take a book and share a book” as written on the bins of books temporarily placed outside the garden’s gates. One of the bins is filled with children’s books, and one is for adults. Both are already almost overflowing with options.

Bins of books outside the Java St. Community Garden.

Kristyn Bryan, a member of the Java Street Community Garden and the main point of contact for the Little Free Library, shared that the permanent structure for the tiny library has been ordered and will arrive by the end of the month. Bryan hopes to have the permanent structure in place in early May.

“In the meantime, folks can take books and share books in the bins,” said Bryan.

Books piled high in one of the bins outside the Java St. Community Garden.

Bryan is also working with the Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Ave.) on an initiative to decorate the permanent structure that will house the books. Kids ages 8 to 12-years-old who fancy themselves artists are invited to participate.

Interested families can meet on Thursday, April 7 from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Greenpoint Library to discuss the community art project and the design will go on Java Street Garden’s Little Free Library. The library’s website encourages kids to “come with your inspo boards, sketches, and ideas!” The library’s site also posted that interested parties can call 718-389-4394 and ask for Elena.

