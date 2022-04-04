Greenpoint is getting a new and unique Chinese restaurant. This new spot, MáLà Project (603 Manhattan Ave.), will focus on dry pot, or dishes served without broth.

MáLà Project, currently operating three restaurants in Manhattan, will open the small chain’s first Brooklyn location in a few months, either late summer or early fall.

“The team is excited to introduce the Brooklyn neighborhood to the Sichuan MaLa dry pot,” said Ashley Kunofsky, of MáLà Project’s marketing team. The restaurant’s website describes this flavorful dish as “wok-fried over high heat along with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines.”

Owner and co-founder of MáLà Project, Amelie Kang, missed this type of cuisine from her childhood in Beijing, and decided to open her first restaurant when she was only twenty-four.

Amelie Kang eating dry pot. Photo: Michelle Giang/Second to None

Kang plans to maintain the authenticity of MáLà Project while adding the spirit of Greenpoint. She “has always focused on community building and the advancement and fulfillment of her team…and she can’t wait to continue to do so with the opening of their first Brooklyn location in Greenpoint,” said Kunofsky.

The menu at MáLà Project contains not only dry pot, but a list of small plates with items like peanuts and beef tongue, dim sum like scallion pancakes and popcorn chicken, and a selection of noodles and rice. The large dry pot section of the menu educates diners about suggested portions for the amount of people in a party. Based on that, diners can choose types of meat, poultry, seafood, and vegetables to create their own dry pots.

An array of menu items at MáLà Project. Photo: Michelle Giang/Second to None

Though the food at the Greenpoint location will remain similar to the others, the design will be distinctive. Designer Loren Daye and her firm Love is Enough, who worked on other popular North Brooklyn spots like Rule of Thirds and Le Crocodile, are creating something unique for Greenpoint.

Kunofsky describes the creative direction for MáLà Project’s Greenpoint location as “joyful and warm…with colorful currents, notes of nostalgia, and insatiable optimism.”