Good afternoon, Greenpointers!

I hope that you’re reading this from a park bench or outdoor patio! It’s shaping up to be a beautiful day today, but my phone’s weather app is giving me a different story for tomorrow.

If the warm weather has you missing the East River Ferry, then I’m sorry to tell you that construction has been delayed yet again.

Drown your sorrows in a bagel from the already popular Black Seed Bagels in Williamsburg, or try your hand at making your own pizza with this recipe from Ashbox Cafe. Greenpointers also checked out new spot Isla and Co. and spoke with Chef Tahiz Gonzalez of Buttery Bar.

Consider donating to Greenpoint Reformed Church’s hunger program, which will go toward fixing their refrigerator. You could also donate to a local effort raising money for Ukrainian refugees. For a more personal face to the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine, read our profile on Peter Pan Donut employee Svitlana Geras.

As part of our ongoing Women’s History Month series, we highlighted the work of local educator and activist Frances Lucerna. Local elections are already underway, and Paddy O’Sullivan is challenging Assemblymember Emily Gallagher in the Democratic primaries.

In events news, Social Alchemix, a card game and live event designed to get strangers talking, happened this weekend at Threes Brewing. Roebling Liquors celebrated International Women’s Day with a showcase of female-owned brands.

Speaking of female-owned brands, new jewelry shop Goldpoint just opened on Manhattan Avenue.

Bin Bin Sake also opened this past week. Coffee shop Upstate Stock drafted a petition to stop their landlord from installing a billboard. WORD Bookstore celebrated its 15th anniversary.

A contributing writer detailed her experience working on a CSA farm upstate, and how the farm brings its produce to Greenpoint.

In and around North Brooklyn

The EPA has designated Meeker Avenue Plumes as a federal Superfund site.

Box Street Fitness is hosting a Grand Opening this Saturday, March 19 at 5 p.m.

Brooklyn Paper highlighted the work of mutual aid groups in North Brooklyn.