Bin Bin Sake, a spinoff of Japanese restaurant Rule of Thirds, has now officially opened on the corner of Norman Avenue and Banker Street.

Bin Bin Sake is a sake shop that stocks Japanese natural wines as well. According to their Instagram, they also offer shochu, Japanese whiskey, and other spirits. Though the spot only officially opened last week, the concept has long been in the works, playing host to events over the past few months.

The events ranged from artist demonstrations, ceramics pop-up sales, and even a World Sake Day party.

In December, Bin Bin launched a monthly membership club, offering regular tasting sessions and other fun perks for sake-lovers in the neighborhood.

Curious about sake, but not sure where to start? Bin Bin offers guided tasting sessions for non-members too. The tastings take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during business hours, and you can reserve your spot on Resy. You’ll try five options and be provided with a small snack.

The store is open Monday through Thursday from 2 – 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 12 – 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 – 8 p.m.