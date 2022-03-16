Goldpoint, a new jewelry store, opened in Greenpoint on March 6.

The brand fashions pieces out of recycled metals and ethically sourced stones. Price points are reflective of all kinds of jewelry you might be wearing – your favorite everyday earrings run a reasonable $32 to more special occasion showstoppers such as this pendant necklace.

Edge Pendant costs $1,025

Owners and designers Olivia Michaels and Sunim Choi have spent years in Williamsburg jewelry boutiques and have now started their own venture.

“Here at Goldpoint you are working directly with the owners, designers, and makers. Everything is created from our Greenpoint studio,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

Goldpoint makes elegant and refined pieces, giving your wardrobe a subtle touch of glamour. They offer gender-neutral wedding bands and engagement rings, which have a trendy style that is more than just your average cookie-cutter ring.

v

On the rare chance that you can’t find something you like, Goldpoint also offers custom pieces. They’ll work with you one-on-one through the design process so that you end up with something you love.

The store is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Monday and open by appointment on Tuesday.