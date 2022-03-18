Ashbox Cafe (1154 Manhattan Ave.) is a quaint daytime cafe serving healthy Japanese-inspired fare in a warm atmosphere.

Ashbox Cafe shared their recipes for four different kinds of pizza and two different sauces. See more of Ashbox Cafe’s recipes on Instagram. Find the latest Community Cookbook recipe here.

Asbox Cafe’s Pizza. Photo: Ashbox Cafe Instagram.

Ashbox Cafe’s “Pizza, 4 Ways”

1. tomato sauce + broccoli + mozzarella cheese

2. pesto sauce + eggplant + yellow pepper + cheese

3. tomato sauce + tomato + salmon + cheese

4. pesto sauce + canned tuna + corn + cheese

Ingredients for pizza dough:

200 grams of bread flour

100 grams of all purpose flour

180 cc of warm water

2 tsp of dry yeast

1 tsp of salt

2 tsp of sugar

2 Tbs of olive oil

Directions for pizza dough:

1. Dissolve yeast in warm water.

2. Mix all ingredients and knead for 5 minutes.

3. Cover with plastic wrap and wait about 40-50 minutes.

4. Divide into four and roll flat.

5. Spread sauce and toppings.

6. Bake for 15-20 minutes in the oven set to 375F.

Sauces:

Pesto Sauce

Ingredients:

1 5oz bag of packed spinach

10 basil leaves

10 pine nuts

1 cup of olive oil

1 garlic clove

1Tbs parmesan cheese

1 tsp of salt

Directions:

Put everything except spinach in blender.

Add 1 cup of spinach, so spinach lays on top, then turn on the blender.

After you make sure everything mixed well, add little more spinach. *It might takes a few times unless you have powerful blender.

Tomato sauce

Ingredients:

1 can of tomato

2 garlic cloves

1 onion

1 tsp of salt

Olive oil

Directions:

Chop onion and garlic finely.

2. Sauté them with olive oil.

3. Add can of tomato.

4. Simmer it till it gets thick.

5. Season it with salt.