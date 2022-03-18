Ashbox Cafe (1154 Manhattan Ave.) is a quaint daytime cafe serving healthy Japanese-inspired fare in a warm atmosphere.
Ashbox Cafe shared their recipes for four different kinds of pizza and two different sauces. See more of Ashbox Cafe’s recipes on Instagram. Find the latest Community Cookbook recipe here.
Ashbox Cafe’s “Pizza, 4 Ways”
1. tomato sauce + broccoli + mozzarella cheese
2. pesto sauce + eggplant + yellow pepper + cheese
3. tomato sauce + tomato + salmon + cheese
4. pesto sauce + canned tuna + corn + cheese
Ingredients for pizza dough:
- 200 grams of bread flour
- 100 grams of all purpose flour
- 180 cc of warm water
- 2 tsp of dry yeast
- 1 tsp of salt
- 2 tsp of sugar
- 2 Tbs of olive oil
Directions for pizza dough:
1. Dissolve yeast in warm water.
2. Mix all ingredients and knead for 5 minutes.
3. Cover with plastic wrap and wait about 40-50 minutes.
4. Divide into four and roll flat.
5. Spread sauce and toppings.
6. Bake for 15-20 minutes in the oven set to 375F.
Sauces:
Pesto Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 5oz bag of packed spinach
- 10 basil leaves
- 10 pine nuts
- 1 cup of olive oil
- 1 garlic clove
- 1Tbs parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp of salt
Directions:
- Put everything except spinach in blender.
- Add 1 cup of spinach, so spinach lays on top, then turn on the blender.
- After you make sure everything mixed well, add little more spinach. *It might takes a few times unless you have powerful blender.
Tomato sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 can of tomato
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 onion
- 1 tsp of salt
- Olive oil
Directions:
- Chop onion and garlic finely.
2. Sauté them with olive oil.
3. Add can of tomato.
4. Simmer it till it gets thick.
5. Season it with salt.