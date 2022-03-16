March’s celebration of Women’s History Month is going strong in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. The neighborhood’s women have been toasting each other all month.

A sign at Roebling Liquors’ Women’s Day celebration. Photo: Weronika Kwiatkowska

On March 8, Williamsburg’s Roebling Liquors and the store’s owner, Anetta Klencner, hosted a special tasting event in honor of International Women’s Day, highlighting wine, spirits, and food from women-owned brands.

Bridgette Taylor of Harridan Vodka. Photo: Weronika Kwiatkowska

Bridgette Taylor, owner and founder of New York’s Harridan Vodka, was on hand to conduct a free tasting of her vodka. The event also featured a sampling of wines from several women-owned brands from around the world including Day Wines from winemaker and owner Brianne Day, Bellotti Rosso-Cascina degli Ulivi from winegrower Ilaria Bellotti, Fuchs und Hase from co-founders Stefanie Jurtschitsch and Anna Arndorfer, and Sierra de Toloño from winemaker Sandra Bravo.

Mirek Klemens on the accordion. Photo: Weronika Kwiatkowska

Brooklyn-based Chef Jill Freiberg of Jillicious Food and Events served up epicurean delights. Plus, Klencner’s father, Mirek Klemens, kept guests entertained with his live accordion music. “It was a night of wine, spirits and food matchmaking,” said Klencner.

Roebling Liquors is proud to sell an array of women-owned wine and spirit brands like Ramona, founded by Jordan Salcito, La Gritona Tequila founded by Melly Barajas, and many more.

Ramona at Roebling Liquors. Photo: Weronika Kwiatkowska

Roebling Liquors has always been a strong supporter of women since opening in 1935. The store was named after Emily Roebling, who supervised the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge when her husband got sick and had to exit the project.

Roebling Liquors’ owner, Anetta Klencner. Photo: Weronika Kwiatkowska

The store’s website reads, “We consider Roebling Liquors a bridge, too, connecting old Williamsburg appeal to new neighborhood perspectives. The Brooklyn Bridge had Emily, and we have our own powerhouse, Anetta, making sure our shop is just as iconic.”