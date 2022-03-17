Greenpoint Reformed Church, which runs the Greenpoint Hunger Program, needs donations to fix their walk-in refrigerator.

The refrigerator’s motor isn’t running, and the program hopes to raise $3,000 to replace it.

The mission of the Greenpoint Hunger Program “is to ensure that no one dies of hunger in North Brooklyn,” says the group’s website. “We serve all people in need, regardless of age, race, gender, sexual orientation, immigration status or faith background (or lack thereof).”

That mission is core to Greenpoint Reformed Church’s overall ethos. They strive to provide a non-judgmental, caring environment where neighbors of all walks of life can gather together and feel welcome.

The Greenpoint Hunger Program includes a Wednesday soup kitchen, open from 6 – 7 p.m., and a food pantry, open on Thursdays from 4 – 7 p.m. It is located at 136 Milton Street.

You can donate to the program here.