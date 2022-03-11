Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

In this month’s edition of “the editor of Greenpointers watches the community board meeting so you don’t have to!” I can tell you that at least a few notable projects were discussed – the proposed food hall replacing North 3rd Street Market, for one.

We’re underway with our celebration of Women’s History Month. We brought you the story of a HAZMAT-wearing, environmental activist nun and had some drinks for a good cause. Most notably, we spoke with Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney about her reelection campaign, and more specifically, her support for the ERA.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, be one of Baya Bar’s first fifty customers on Saturday, and get a free bowl! Swing by Greenpoint Shul’s Purim Block Party on Sunday, and pop your head in for a look around the building – it’s the oldest operating synagogue in Brooklyn!

Paloma Coffee and Bakery quickly opened up in a new location, only a few feet away from their previous storefront. New Chinese restaurant Antidote opened in Williamsburg this past week, as well.

A local coalition is calling for sturdier barriers for the bike lane on Grand Street. And a Destiny’s Child fan who went to The Charleston on February 16 is looking for the woman they encountered still using a CD player in 2022.

We also got the scoop on a new art gallery in Williamsburg and a cocktail recipe from Minnows.

In and around North Brooklyn:

Archestratus is hosting another bake sale for Ukraine this Sunday!

Eater NY released their list of top 25 restaurants in Greenpoint. The list was co-written by a former Greenpointers editor, so you know you can trust it!

Eavesdrop, the new bar and listening den, is getting a lot of press attention.