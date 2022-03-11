You’d be forgiven if you walked into Talea Beer Co. and assumed you walked into the wrong business. Talea looks more like a chic co-working space or a Glossier showroom than a stereotypical grungy beer dive.

While not much of a beer drinker myself, I was there to celebrate women’s history month with a night of trivia. As someone who has won their local bar trivia nine times in a row (it’s the only thing I’m good at, sorry!) I was especially intrigued. And what better way to celebrate women’s history than by supporting a women-owned business, not to mention one that’s New York City’s first and only women-owned and operated production brewery?

Womanica, a daily 5-minute podcast dedicated to honoring women throughout history, co-hosted the event. Talea provided specialty cocktails, such as the Frida Fizz with gin, raspberry crush, and lemon, or the Womanica Spritz, with sparkling wine, apertivo, and a dash of Talea’s own citrusy Weekender lager.





Images courtesy of WMN

The goal of the evening was to raise money for the ERA Coalition, a group that works with “120 state, federal, and grassroots partners to advance the cause of women’s equality in the United States, primarily through adding the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution and supporting states’ ongoing efforts to ratify the ERA.” And if you’d like to learn more about the ERA and why it’s still so important, check out our interview with one of the bill’s lead sponsors, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney.

There were three rounds of trivia. The first was to identify eight women in history through clues given by the hosts. The second was a picture identification round, and the last was identifying music clips. Though there were technical difficulties, it was still a fun evening, considering I had a dear friend by my side, and a glass of sauvignon blanc to tide me over. We ended up tying for a respectable third place.

Overall, the evening turned out to be a fun and easy way to celebrate women, all while raising money for a good cause.