Local bar Minnows (167 Nassau Ave.) is a casual nautical-themed favorite that recently launched a new Happy Hour menu. The bar shared a cocktail recipe with Greenpointers for the Community Cookbook.
Banshee Cooler from Minnows
Ingredients:
2 oz. of gin
.5 oz. of elderflower liqueur
.25 oz. of Strega liqueur
.75 oz. of lemon juice
.5 oz. of simple syrup
Directions:
1. Pour all ingredients into shaker tin over ice.
2. Shake well.
3. Pour into a 12 oz. Everest Glass with the ice from the shaker tin.