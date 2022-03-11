Local bar Minnows (167 Nassau Ave.) is a casual nautical-themed favorite that recently launched a new Happy Hour menu. The bar shared a cocktail recipe with Greenpointers for the Community Cookbook.

Banshee Cooler from Minnows.

Ingredients:

2 oz. of gin

.5 oz. of elderflower liqueur

.25 oz. of Strega liqueur

.75 oz. of lemon juice

.5 oz. of simple syrup

Directions:

1. Pour all ingredients into shaker tin over ice.

2. Shake well.

3. Pour into a 12 oz. Everest Glass with the ice from the shaker tin.