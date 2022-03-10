Williamsburg welcomes newcomer Antidote (66 S. 2nd St.) to its restaurant scene.

The new South Williamsburg restaurant opened last month on February 18. Managing partner Jane Rotari described Antidote as “a modern Chinese restaurant, serving mostly Sichuan and Shanghai cuisine.”

A pretty bar and backdrop at Antidote. Photo: James Bee

The team at Antidote has been in the restaurant business for years. Rotari told Greenpointers that the team longed to venture out on their own. “Antidote is our baby restaurant,” said Rotari.

Rotari went on to explain that they chose the name Antidote because they were looking for a cure for the pandemic or a “real ‘antidote’ against COVID.”

“At Antidote, if you feel sad, we will cure you with either food our special craft cocktails,” said Rotari.

On Antidote’s website, the menu is described as “a combination of sophisticated and authentic Chinese cuisine…by our skillful chefs who were trained in Shanghai.”

A variety of dishes from Antidote. Photo: James Bee

The sophisticated and authentic menu includes a variety of Sichuan and Shanghai-inspired cuisine. Expect small plates like cucumber salad and sweet and sour ribs, plus dim sum such as pork soup dumplings and scallion pancakes.

The remainder of the menu is divided into seafood, meat, vegetables, noodles and rice. The seafood section includes two whole fish dishes, two shrimp options, and a crab tofu. The meat menu includes shredded beef options, and lamb, pork, and chicken entrees.

The vegetable section includes tofu, cauliflower, eggplant, and other veggie side dishes. Lastly, the rest of the menu includes Dandan noddles, cold noodle options, and several varieties of fried rice.

Fried rice from Antidote. Photo: James Bee

“We are so excited to be in Williamsburg. We had so much love and support from our neighbors,” Rotari said. She explained that the team at Antidote hoped to open in October, but the opening was delayed due to city requirements.

Rotari said everyone “went through such rough period of time.” She continued by stating that “Antidote neighbors are just being so unrealistically sweet and supportive, trying to spread the word about us.”