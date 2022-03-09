If the outfits are any indication, early-aughts nostalgia has Williamsburg in a chokehold, but no one more so than a Craigslist Missed Connectioner still pining over a February 16th sighting of a Fran-Fine-headed, Destiny’s-Child-bumping mystery woman at The Charleston.

Credit is certainly due to the author who, despite the risk of they themselves being branded a bug-a-boo, still decided to shoot their shot with a colorfully written ode to this potential time traveler.

We can only hope the writing isn’t on the wall for this particular love connection and that the two can reunite at The Charleston for free pizza on the OP’s bill, bill, bill sometime soon.