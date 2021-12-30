COVID-19 has hit Greenpoint hard, and the race to get an at-home or PCR test is well underway in the neighborhood. The newly opened city-run testing site at McCarren Recreation Center hopefully will help make things easier. We highlighted where else to get tested in the area, and our Instagram stories are the best place for frequent updates about lines, turnaround times for results, and other helpful info about the process.

Other big Greenpoint news – the City will allocate $75 million towards the completion of Bushwick Inlet Park, a project that has been in the works for 16 years.

Thai Brooklyn will open a permanent location on 37 Greenpoint Avenue. We spoke with founder Sarah Seely about her practice, which incorporates a variety of different bodywork, yoga, and meditative practices.

If your idea of relieving stress includes more jabs and uppercuts, check out our profile of Krush from Krush Boxing Brooklyn, who can frequently be found teaching students of all ages and backgrounds in McCarren Park.

Other profiles include designer and curator Zabrina Estrada of Etéreo Vintage,Caryn Coleman, who founded the nonprofit The Future of Film Is Female, and Mothership NYC, an artist collective and work space on West Street.

v

The beloved Free Store on Greenpoint Avenue was forced to close after the Polonaise Terrace building was sold. On December 21, the Secret Lantern Society NYC hosted a joyous lantern festival in Domino Park.

Newly opened soul food restaurant Taste of Heaven should have just the kind of food you need during these winter pandemic blahs, just like the tacos at Betty’s Deli and Grocery. If you’re in need of a new ‘do, try Land of Barbers, which just re-opened on Franklin Avenue.

In and around Greenpoint…

The affordable housing lottery for 30 Kent Street has launched.



Eater NY named Greenpoint as one of the city’s most exciting neighborhoodsfor dining out.



Thrillist also released their dining guide to Greenpoint.



North Brooklyn Angels has some available volunteer shifts at the beginning of the New Year



A trailer drove into the new concrete barriers protecting the bike lane on Wythe Ave & Williamsburg Street, prompting more discussion about street safety.