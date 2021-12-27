Founded by the designer and curator, Zabrina Estrada, Etéreo Vintage is a chic, sustainable, high-fashioned line for women, and by women, located in North Brooklyn. Outerwear, tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories – Etéreo Vintage “answers the call of the modern-day woman.”

Photo courtesy of Etéreo Vintage

Originally from Florida, Estrada has lived in New York for the past eight years, and now specifically, in Williamsburg. Before the pandemic, Estrada was working in the luxury fashion house industry and during the pandemic, she decided to follow her dreams of curating a sustainable womenswear brand.

“Born out of a passion for restorative beauty, our curated selection of vintage clothing, showcasing turn of the century pieces through the 1980’s, is made up of natural and sustainable fabrics, embracing glamour that is gentle. We yearn for timeless, one-of-a-kind moments between skin and nostalgic bliss, the garments and that glimmer in her eyes, taking her back to her favorite cameo in time, with pure, and elegant ease. We dream of organic whimsicality. We style to sustain, joyfully.” Etéreo Vintage

Instagram: @Etereovintage_

Photo courtesy of Etéreo Vintage

1. How do you curate your collection?

Etéreo is a haven for turn-of-the century garments and specialty designer pieces. We seek to curate a timeless wardrobe for the woman who has an old world sensibility to her, embracing a glamour that is gentle.

2. How can people visit you?

To schedule an appointment to visit our showroom, we can be reached at info@Etéreovintage.com. We also have an online shop where we offer a selection of pieces, www.Etéreovintage.com

3. What would you like the neighborhood to know about Etéreo Vintage?

We look forward to welcoming you all into our happy place and connecting you with your next time-traveling treasure.